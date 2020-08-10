Flipkart launches startup accelerator programme for consumer-internet space

Left Menu
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday launched its first startup accelerator programme to help upcoming startups navigate challenges and contribute to India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The focus is on bringing digitisation and tech advancement in thematic areas.. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday launched its first startup accelerator programme to help upcoming startups navigate challenges and contribute to India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Flipkart Leap will identify B2C and B2B startups and help them scale through an intensive 16-week virtual programme. Flipkart's leadership from business, operations, product and technology will mentor the selected startups and share best practices in addition to master class sessions hosted by industry experts.

The company said the programme aims to provide tools, framework, knowledge and an ecosystem to help startups create world-class value-driven products by supporting them in building market-ready solutions. The focus is on bringing digitisation and tech advancement in these thematic areas, including any startups that will be working on disruptive solutions that have the potential to transform the landscape of e-commerce in the next five years.

"Flipkart Leap is aimed at unlocking this potential and nurturing new ideas that bring innovation, curiosity and unconventionality to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, while boosting the government's 'Startup India' initiative," said Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy. India currently has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with consistent annual growth of 12 to 15 per cent. Reports say two to three tech startups are born in the country every day. The booming ecosystem has given rise to some of the best startup journeys in the last few years. (ANI)

