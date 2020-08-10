Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery
London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks.Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:44 IST
London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks. Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 8.6% after agreeing a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.
Outsourcing group Capita Plc rose 1.9% as it said it had received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- BP Plc
- Transport for London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil
Stimulus bets prop up FTSE 100 after weak Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings
FTSE 100 ends flat ahead of Fed decision; GSK slumps on weak earnings
Lloyds Bank loss hits FTSE 100, AstraZeneca gains
Grim Lloyds Bank, StanChart results hit FTSE 100; AstraZeneca gains