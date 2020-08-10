Left Menu
Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:44 IST
London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China's factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks. Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 8.6% after agreeing a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Outsourcing group Capita Plc rose 1.9% as it said it had received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).

