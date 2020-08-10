Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb as China industrial data offers hope for coronavirus recovery

Any friction here could complicate the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, investors said. Underscoring concerns, European tech shares lost 0.8% on the tension between Washington and Beijing, the only sector to fall in early trade.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb as China industrial data offers hope for coronavirus recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Monday as industrial activity in China gained strength, another sign of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that added to hopes the global economy would also return to health. The broader Euro STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with London's FTSE buoyed 1% and European oil and gas shares climbing 2% on rising oil prices.

Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.4% and 2.7% respectively after Saudi Aramco raised optimism about a growth in Asian demand and Iraq pledged to further cut supply. Deflation at China's factories eased in July, data showed, driven by a rise in global energy prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels.

Industrial output in the world's second-biggest economy is steadily returning to levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy, driven by pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports. That bodes well for the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, market players said.

"China is so much in advance in this process of lockdowns and exiting lockdown, that any good signs for the Chinese economy is essential (for the world economy)," said Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research at Unigestion. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, gained 0.1%. Wall Street futures gauges pointed to a positive start.

But advances were checked by tension between the United States and China. Uncertainty about a deal on a U.S. stimulus package also weighed on markets U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning Chinese social media platforms WeChat - owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent - and TikTok starting next month, and imposed sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

U.S. regulators also recommended that overseas companies listed on American exchanges be subject to U.S. public audit reviews from 2022. The U.S.-China tensions has stoked fears about an adverse impact on trade talks. Any friction here could complicate the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, investors said.

Underscoring concerns, European tech shares lost 0.8% on the tension between Washington and Beijing, the only sector to fall in early trade. Earlier, Asian shares outside Japan seesawed in holiday-thinned trade, staying below a six-and-a-half-month peak touched last week. They were last up 0.1%.

WAITING FOR WASHINGTON Causing further uncertainty for investors are ongoing talks in Washington over a U.S. fiscal stimulus package that have hobbled the U.S. dollar.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting aid talks. Trump has sought to take matters into his own hands, signing executive orders and memorandums aimed at unemployment benefits, evictions, student loans and payroll taxes.

With investors worried that the U.S. recovery may lag behind those in other major economies, the dollar's two-year supremacy has slipped. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a fraction firmer at 93.339 and still just above a two-year trough.

"The fresh stimulus provided by President Trump through executive orders is better than none at all and provides a stop gap solution," wrote analysts at MUFG in London. For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Jorhat city

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a major fire that gutted some shops, houses and godowns on the busy AT Road in Jorhat city, officials said. The fire has been brought under control now after fire tender...

India Inc on a long road to recovery with prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns: ICRA

The financial performance of corporate sector will be significantly impacted due to extended lockdowns after the outbreak of COVID-19 as manufacturing, construction, industrial and consumption activities have taken a sharp hit, investment i...

Rs 10,000 cr Fund of Funds for MSMEs to be operational soon: SBI Chairman

To provide Rs 50,000 crore equity support to stressed MSME units, a Fund of Funds announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package is expected to get operation soon, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar...

China imposes sanctions against U.S. lawmakers over Hong Kong

China said it would apply sanctions against 11 U.S. citizens including officials from Monday in response to Washingtons move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020