SAT suspends judicial work till Aug 19 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has suspended judicial work till August 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a notification. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing.

As per the notification dated August 5, the tribunal would continue to function through video conference from August 6 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders. "The judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till August 19, 2020," it said.

The tribunal noted that the central government has extended the lockdown in containment zones up to August 31 and the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till midnight of August 31 due to the pandemic. There are restrictions on public transport and movements of persons to contain the pandemic, it added.

Considering the local conditions, the closure of the tribunal has been extended up to August 19, the notification said. The office of the Registry would function from 11 am to 4.30 pm until further orders with limted staff for administrative work.

"The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of August 19, 2020," the tribunal said..