Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Bank 'achieves compliance' with promoter stake reduction requirement

As a consequence to that, Kotak Mahindra Bank had also informed that it was moving towards withdrawing a case it had filed against the RBI in the Bombay High Court over the matter. According to the agreement reached between the RBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, promoters' voting right in the bank was to be capped at 20 per cent of paid-up voting equity share capital until March 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:16 IST
Kotak Bank 'achieves compliance' with promoter stake reduction requirement

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday said it has acheived compliance with the RBI norms in respect of dilution of promoter Uday Kotak's shareholding. The bank was required to bring down the promoter's shareholding to 26 per cent.

"In relation to the matter of dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank, the bank has achieved compliance with the promoter shareholding reduction requirement set out in the Reserve Bank of India's letters dated January 29, 2020 and February 18, 2020 on August 10, 2020, within the timeline prescribed by the RBI," the bank said in a regulatory filing. Earlier in February this year, the bank had informed that the RBI had given its approval in relation to dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank.

Before this, on January 30, 2020, billionaire Uday Kotak-led lender and the banking regulator RBI had reached an agreement over the promoter's stake dilution, as the matter had reached the court. As a consequence to that, Kotak Mahindra Bank had also informed that it was moving towards withdrawing a case it had filed against the RBI in the Bombay High Court over the matter.

According to the agreement reached between the RBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, promoters' voting right in the bank was to be capped at 20 per cent of paid-up voting equity share capital until March 31, 2020. Afterwards, promoters' voting right in the bank was to be capped at 15 per cent from April 1, 2020, onwards and promoters' shareholding in the bank is supposed to be reduced to 26 per cent within six months from the date of final approval of the RBI. Thereafter, the promoters will not purchase any further paid-up voting equity shares' of the bank till the percentage of their shareholding reaches 15 per cent.

Shareholding of Kotak in the bank stood at 25.82 per cent as on June 30, 2020, as per BSE data. According to RBI's bank licence norms, a private sector bank's promoter will need to pare holding to 40 per cent within three years, 20 per cent within 10 years and to 15 per cent within 15 years.

In 2003, Kotak Mahindra Group's non-banking financial arm Kotak Mahindra Finance received a banking licence from the RBI, becoming the first NBFC to convert into a bank. Stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed at Rs 1360.35 apiece on the BSE, up 1.36 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders; more stimulus in focus

Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the countrys economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 50...

Jammu industrialists seek intervention of Lt Guv in saving MSME sector in J&K

A Jammu-based industry association on Monday sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to safeguard the badly-hit MSME sector in the union territory. We request Lt Governor for his kind intervention to save the MSME sector, bein...

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

Eds Adding more details New Delhi, Aug 10 PTI The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether commen...

Transporters launch 3-day 'token transportation lockdown' in MP

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Monday launched a three day token transportation lockdown in Madhya Pradesh in protest against hardships faced by truckers in the state. The All India Motor Transport Congress AIMTC represents about 95 lakh t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020