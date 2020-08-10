Get safety audit done for factories in a week: Minister

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): Telangana Industries MinisterK T Rama Rao on Monday said he has directed officials to geta safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing unitsin the state within a week or face stringent action

The directive comes against the backdrop of a firemishap ata COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday anda few industrial accidents, including a gas leak, inVisakhapatnam earlier

"Directed Industry Department secretary@jayesh_ranjan Garu to get a thorough industrial safety auditdone for all factories and manufacturing units in Telanganawithin a week. Non-compliance of safety norms will be dealtwith strictly, he tweeted.PTI SJRNVG NVG