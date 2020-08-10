Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt to join hands with SIDBI to support MSMEs

In a meeting with the state government officials held on Monday, SIDBI representatives highlighted various clusters where they would like to work and how they would reach out to small entrepreneurs, using their expertise for providing consultation, appropriate solutions and guidance for availing benefits under current schemes.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:07 IST
Raj govt to join hands with SIDBI to support MSMEs

Rajasthan government is planning to join hands with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to support MSME units in the state. Under the arrangement, the SIDBI would set up a Project Management Unit (PMU) to provide assistance to certain cluster-based sectors like textiles in Bhilwara and handicrafts in Jodhpur, a state government official said. In a meeting with the state government officials held on Monday, SIDBI representatives highlighted various clusters where they would like to work and how they would reach out to small entrepreneurs, using their expertise for providing consultation, appropriate solutions and guidance for availing benefits under current schemes. “With the active participation of the consultants provided by SIDBI, the cluster level challenges of MSMEs would be easier to address and MSMEs will also be able to avail benefits under relevant schemes,” Archana Singh, Commissioner- Industries said.

The objective is aimed at achieving a vibrant and synergised MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) ecosystem in the state. Under this initiative, the partnering agency of SIDBI will be identifying the Institutional constraints, factor constraints, and demand constraints for MSMEs in the state, she said. In a set timeline, the team deputed by SIDBI will be creating a strategy of cluster-based value chain for resource optimisation, setting up of a resource centre for cluster-level consultation and a help desk as well as empowerment of the concerned Industry Associations.

“It will be working as an effective bridge between MSMEs and the government for understanding ground-level challenges that MSMEs are facing and creating an ideal ecosystem for the ease of doing business,” she added..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020