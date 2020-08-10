Isher Judge Ahluwalia steps down as ICRIER chairperson

Eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia has stepped down as chairman of think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to declining health. She was elected chairperson at the annual general meeting held on August 8, 2005, and her resignation accepted, in a special meeting of the board of governors held, by coincidence, on August 8, 2020, the think tank said in a statement.

Ahluwalia is succeeded by Pramod Bhasin, currently Vice Chair of the Board of Governors. Bhasin is former President & CEO, GE Capital India & Asia.

He is Chartered Accountant (England & Wales) by profession and an alumni of Shri Ram College of Commerce..