Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

The company has launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel at a time when online sales are on the rise after the coronavirus outbreak, prompting consumers to go on popular e-commerce platforms to buy appliances besides other products. LG India D2C channel would initially cater to only select cities with a limited number of products, however, it has plans to expand across the country in phases by adding more places in its delivery network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST
LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of 'direct-to-consumer' online store to deliver directly at the customer's doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel at a time when online sales are on the rise after the coronavirus outbreak, prompting consumers to go on popular e-commerce platforms to buy appliances besides other products.

LG India D2C channel would initially cater to only select cities with a limited number of products, however, it has plans to expand across the country in phases by adding more places in its delivery network. "We have launched our direct-to-consumer online store. Now the customer coming on Lg.com can buy the product also besides getting more information," LG India Online Business Head Deepak Taneja told PTI.

According to him, this D2C channel would be a complementary to LG's overall channel strategy in India as offline retail, which is the backbone of its business here. LG would use its network of existing local warehouses from where it would be delivering consumer orders using third-party partner delivery network.

"In e-commerce ecosystem, we have noticed a surge in consumer demand for home appliance and electronics post lockdown and consumers want to buy products with ease while they are on move or at home. During the pandemic period, consumers prefer to be at home. We are expecting a fast-moving growth in both home appliance and home entertainment products," he said.  LG will initially start the delivery of products through D2C channel in select cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata and Bengaluru.  "We will continuously keep measuring consumer traffic and demand and will rapidly shift to expand our reach. LG online store has already started simultaneously in several markets outside of India too," he said. Presently, only 150 SKUs would be available, which is around one-third of its overall product portfolio.

“We are trying to learn and engage the customers and then we would like to scale it up to other cities as well," he said..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020