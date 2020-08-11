Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices on upswing led by metal, financial stocks

Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on Tuesday with metal and financial stocks leading the rally.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST
Equity indices on upswing led by metal, financial stocks
Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 426 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices surged for the third consecutive session during early hours on Tuesday with metal and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.76 per cent at 38,473 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,347.

Except for Nifty pharma which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel moved up by 3.8 per cent to Rs 426 per share while Hindalco gained by 3.6 per cent and JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent.

The other prominent winners were HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints and ITC. However, Titan lost by 3.9 per cent a day after the jewellery-to-eyewear maker reported a net standalone loss of Rs 270 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a profit of Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period.

The others which lost were Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets rose as investors awaited a meeting between the top US and Chinese trade officials later this week to review the first six months of phase one trade deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei returned from a holiday with a 1.7 per cent gain and the Hang Seng bounced by 2.2 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Perpetuuiti Secures New Funding from Intel Capital to accelerate execution of Av3ar™ its Autonomous RPA and AI Ops platform product roadmap

Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, the market leader in Intelligent Enterprise Automation and Organizational Resiliency Management, announced it has secured follow on funding from existing lead investor, Intel Capital. The funding will be used to...

Protesters met with jeers by crowd with guns in Nevada city

Several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in rural Nevada were greeted by a far larger group of counter-demonstrators, including some bearing military-style weapons and tactical gear, but a sheriff who had made con...

Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....

Mandeep Singh hospitalised after blood oxygen level dropped, condition stable: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Tuesday said that hockey player Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. However, SAI said that Mandeeps condi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020