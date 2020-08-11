Left Menu
ABB India launches online marketplace portal eMart

Updated: 11-08-2020 13:24 IST
Global technology firm ABB on Tuesday launched an online marketplace portal, eMart in India offering over 6,000 products from its electrification business for home and industrial buyers. "With this move, ABB India aims to further expand its reach in untapped markets while strengthening its presence in the existing sector, maximizing the changing customer buying preferences with a seamless digital experience," a company statement said.

eMart will offer products ranging from digital circuit breakers, contactors, molded case circuit breaker (MCCB), modular switches, miniature circuit breaker (MCB), residual current circuit breaker (RCCB), home automation, medium voltage relays and related products, the statement added. Commenting on the launch, ABB India President, Electrification business CP Vyas said, "It aims to build a digital ecosystem and infrastructure between the manufacturer, the partners, and the customers and provide impetus to the business climate and the Digital India program." He further said the company is committed to creating avenues that fast track the digital transformation journey for its customers and partners and the eMart is another achievement in the same direction, aiming to create a reliable yet distinct customer experience with digital solutions.

The platform which will be both for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C), aims to provide an equally fair and favorable experience to both ABB distributors and customers. ABB said it has partnered with authorised distributors with a digital presence from across the country, and is enabling them to expand their reach by offering products and solutions on eMart for home as well as industrial customers.

