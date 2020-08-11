Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.

"The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd (the Investment Manager to the IndInfravit Trust) at its meeting held on August 10, 2020 appointed Gaurav Khanna as the CFO of the company w.e.f. October 25, 2020," IndIndravit said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. It said Khanna is a chartered accountant by qualification and a senior finance professional with an experience of 19 years in the fields of core infrastructure, real estate, and financial services sectors. He is recognised for partnering with board members, foreign funds and PE investors, managing exit strategies inducing compliance to legal, banking and regulatory requirements and implementing new accounting and tax systems, among others, it added.