Ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities extended till Aug 31

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:06 IST
Suspension of passenger flightsto Kolkata from six metros with high prevalence of COVID-19cases has been extended till August 31, a senior governmentofficial said on Tuesday

Earlier, the temporary restriction on the arrival offlights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai,Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till August 15, amid thesurge in coronavirus cases in the state

In a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of CivilAviation, PS Kharola, state Home Secretary AlapanBandyopadhyay said,"I am further directed to inform you thatthe suspension of flights from the aforesaid (six) cities toKolkata will continue till 31 August, 2020." The embargo on flights from the six metros was firstimposed for a period of 14 days from July 6. It was initiallyextended till July 31, and then subsequently to August 15.

