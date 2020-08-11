Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisil reaffirms A1-plus rating on Rs 100 cr CP of Jubilant FoodWorks

Crisil has reaffirmed A1-plus rating on the Rs 100 crore commercial paper programme of food services major Jubilant FoodWorks which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:38 IST
Crisil reaffirms A1-plus rating on Rs 100 cr CP of Jubilant FoodWorks
The company's healthy operating efficiency driven by a strong supply-chain network.. Image Credit: ANI

Crisil has reaffirmed A1-plus rating on the Rs 100 crore commercial paper programme of food services major Jubilant FoodWorks which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India. The rating continues to reflect an established market position in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment, healthy operating efficiency driven by a robust supply-chain network and a strong financial risk profile, said Crisil.

These rating strengths are partially offset by the weaker performance of the doughnuts division (Dunkin Donuts) and susceptibility of profitability to competitive intensity and cost pressures, it added. The company is a market leader in the pizza segment through its exclusive rights to operate Domino's Pizza brand outlets in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Revenue growth is expected to be muted in fiscal 2021 due to COVID-19 situation across the country which has temporarily affected the normal operations (including dine-in) of the restaurants. However, strong fundamentals for long term QSR segment growth and established market position of the company should see its operations normalising over the medium term.

Also, said Crisil, continued association with the Domino's brand with a timely renewal of the agreement as and when due remains key. Crisil said the company's financial risk profile is supported by a debt-free status, strong net worth and high financial flexibility. The company has been debt-free since the past three fiscals.

The net worth was Rs 1,183 crore as on March 31 and is expected to increase further, backed by healthy accretion to reserves. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Israel, West

Two Iranians have been sentenced to 10-year prison terms on charges of spying for Israel, Germany and Britain, the website of the countrys judiciary reported on Tuesday. The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified...

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release possible in Dec 2021, will Michael Fassbender make an entry?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics. The remarkable success of the second ...

Gujarat: Leopard kills girl in Dahod district

A 7-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a leopard near Sangasar village in Gujarats Dahod district, a forest official said on Tuesday. This is the third such incident in the region in less than a month, he said.The big cat dragged the...

2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru. The arrest and recovery was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020