Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contemporary Ethnicwear Brand, Melange by Lifestyle, Announces Deepika Padukone as Brand Ambassador

I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange by Lifestyle and look forward to the journey ahead!" From the 'Work from Home' range to elegant occasion wear, customers can now step into the spotlight and give their wardrobe a stylish makeover with the new Melange by Lifestyle collection, with Kurtas starting from Rs. 599 onward: https://j.mp/3fFKTGN The collection is available in over 400 stores along with leading online portals & market places in India, including exclusive Melange by Lifestyle stores and lifestylestores.com; where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:42 IST
Contemporary Ethnicwear Brand, Melange by Lifestyle, Announces Deepika Padukone as Brand Ambassador

~ The brand also launched its new collection that captures the vibrancy of the season with latest trends, designs, and styles ~ BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle, India's leading ethnicwear brand, announced actor and style icon - Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This collaboration further strengthens the brand ethos of 'Rethink Ethnic' and epitomizes the versatile, eclectic style of modern Indian women. Comprising key trends, quintessential season favourites, and contemporary styles & silhouettes, the curated collection is an absolute delight for customers. The ever-popular 'florals' has been re-imagined in new silhouettes and prints. The 'Work from Home' collection featuring the Linen range brings together fashion and utility. Traditional paisley has been recreated into a contemporary version with an interesting mix of styles. Accents of gold prints, embellishments, and jewel tones come together to make every special occasion more elegant. Recrafting one of the oldest forms of art, the collection showcases Lucknowi Chikankari in a modern form with chic minimal embroideries and contemporary silhouettes.

Speaking on the announcement and launch, Mr. Rishi Vasudev, Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Melange by Lifestyle has always celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian women who are strong and self-made. Our brand ambassador Deepika Padukone captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents. Being one of the most recognized brands in India across marketplaces, Melange continues to push boundaries by 'rethinking' ethnicwear and all that it has to offer. I look forward to our customers being delighted by the new collection that brings forth some remarkable pieces, perfect for every occasion." Deepika Padukone, Brand Ambassador, Melange by Lifestyle, said, "Melange by Lifestyle has managed to beautifully capture the essence of the modern Indian woman. I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange by Lifestyle and look forward to the journey ahead!" From the 'Work from Home' range to elegant occasion wear, customers can now step into the spotlight and give their wardrobe a stylish makeover with the new Melange by Lifestyle collection, with Kurtas starting from Rs. 599 onward: https://j.mp/3fFKTGN The collection is available in over 400 stores along with leading online portals & market places in India, including exclusive Melange by Lifestyle stores and lifestylestores.com; where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, 44 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226755/Deepika_Padukone_for_Melange_Lifestyle.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...

NZ locks down biggest city after first local cases of coronavirus in 102 days

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days. New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020