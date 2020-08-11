Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medtronic to invest Rs 1,200 cr to expand Hyderabad R&D center into its largest facility outside US

Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) will be its largest global research and development center outside the US, it said in a statement "This investment planned over 5 years will provide a boost to Telangana's MedTech plans and cement Hyderabad's position as the medical devices hub in India," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:39 IST
Medtronic to invest Rs 1,200 cr to expand Hyderabad R&D center into its largest facility outside US

Global medical technology major Medtronic plc on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 1,200 crore to scale up and expand its current R&D facility in Hyderabad into a state-of-the-art engineering and innovation center. Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) will be its largest global research and development center outside the US, it said in a statement

"This investment planned over 5 years will provide a boost to Telangana's MedTech plans and cement Hyderabad's position as the medical devices hub in India," it added. The Government of Telangana and Medtronic have been in discussions for the last two years regarding the modalities of investment, the statement said. "Research and development leads to innovation and innovation is crucial to our growth strategy. Medtronic's investment in India is a testament to our commitment to the region and we are proud to be collaborating with the Government of Telangana on this major investment in the country," Medtronic Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman Omar Ishrak said.   Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said, "We are delighted that Medtronic has chosen Hyderabad as its largest R&D base outside the US with hopes that it will create numerous jobs in the next few years."  The Telangana government is committed to the growth of medical technology in the state and sees this partnership with Medtronic as a pivotal one, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

JK students' body urges CM to take steps to drop sedition charge against 3Kashmiri students

A students body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans and po...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020