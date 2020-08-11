Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. SāmShiksha is conceptualized as a first of its kind online university of the future," Niti Aayog quoted Modi as saying at a virtual interaction with technology leaders on August 7. The Aayog said Modi also emphasised on continuing the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition in virtual classes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:39 IST
PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. "If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SāmShiksha is conceptualized as a first of its kind online university of the future," Niti Aayog quoted Modi as saying at a virtual interaction with technology leaders on August 7.

The Aayog said Modi also emphasized on continuing the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition in virtual classes. "Innovation is the key to develop world-class tech products. BHIM is a powerful product with proven technology and a proven platform. It is credible, fast and seamless," Modi was quoted as saying by Niti Aayog in a series of tweets. According to Niti Aayog tweets, the prime minister termed Unnati is a state-of-the-art tech platform that is aimed at providing livelihood access for 20 crore blue and grey collar workers.

"The platform can unlock aspirations & help educate job seekers about available opportunities, while also upskilling them," the Aayog quoted Modi as saying. The government has identified seven key areas for developing technology-based solutions in public-private partnership mode to deal with challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The seven areas are financial inclusion, digital health, livelihood, nutrition, MSMEs, agriculture and education. In late May, Modi had directed government think-tank Niti Aayog to identify key themes that would emerge in the post-COVID-19 world and work with top technology leaders to identify specific use cases for technology intervention.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

The Family Man Season 2 to be released soon, Season 3 renewal & other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. This highly demanding web TV series is always in competition with other web series like Mirzapur ...

MLAs in Gehlot camp annoyed after Pilot's return: Mahesh Joshi

Congress legislators in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Tuesday expressed their annoyance on the return of Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs, a senior party leader said. However, Chief Minister Gehlot said he has faith in the partys high comma...

Refugees also affected by Beirut blast as UN relief efforts continue

So far, at least 34 refugees were among the more than 200 people reportedly killed in the blast, though the fear is that the number could rise further. Another 124 refugees were injured, 20 of them seriously, while seven are still missing.T...

Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet

Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020