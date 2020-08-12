Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb backs OECD approach to digital services tax

Home rental startup Airbnb said on Wednesday it supported the development of a digital services tax regime being discussed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to bridge a divide between the United States and Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 04:31 IST
Airbnb backs OECD approach to digital services tax

Home rental startup Airbnb said on Wednesday it supported the development of a digital services tax regime being discussed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to bridge a divide between the United States and Europe. The OECD talks involve over 100 countries on a major rewrite of global tax rules to bring them up to date for the digital era, but they have so far not produced results as the negotiations have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The almost century-old system we still use today was not designed with today's increasingly digital economy in mind and it should be improved," Airbnb said in a statement backing the OECD talks. "We believe that for a global tax system to work effectively and efficiently, it needs to be truly global, consistently applied across borders, and simple to comply with."

The EU and Britain view digital service taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies which they say profit enormously from local markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers. But the United States has said that a digital services tax announced last year by France discriminates against U.S. tech firms such as Alphabet's Google, Facebook and Apple Inc.

Both the French tax and retaliatory U.S. duties have been deferred, in hope of a breakthrough in the OECD process. In June, the United States said it would pull out of negotiations, citing a lack of progress, though the OECD has said Washington is still committed to the talks.

Google boss Sundar Pichai told Reuters last month that the tech giant supports the multilateral solution for taxing digital services being discussed by the OECD, saying its frameworks were the "right approach".

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa in limbo

The final two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa, including a sold-out clash at Eden Park between the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, have been placed into limbo with a fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus. New Zealands government said...

New Zealand PM Ardern says dissolution of parliament deferred

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.New Zealands parliament...

Heat, Thunder seek momentum as playoffs approach

The last time the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder met, way back in mid-January in Oklahoma City, it looked like both teams rosters were about to change significantly. The Thunder, looking toward a rebuild after offseason trades sen...

Indians place RHPs Clevinger, Plesac on restricted list

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday. The move comes after the two hurlers broke team safety and health policies and by going out with friends on Saturday night in Chicago....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020