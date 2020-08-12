Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on U.S. stimulus uncertainty

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. While Moscow's decision raised some eyebrows, the news lifted hope some of the vaccines currently in development would become available earlier than expected.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:36 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on U.S. stimulus uncertainty

Asian stocks dipped on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over whether the U.S. lawmakers would agree on an additional round of big fiscal stimulus to support an economy still struggling with the novel coronavirus. Hopes of vaccine development, however, prompted some investors to reduce safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds, and to buy back battered stocks of companies hit hardest by the virus.

The mixed sentiment has led to choppy trade in Asia with the index of ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares shedding 0.76% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak after coming within reach of its all-time peak hit in February just before the global outbreak of the COVID-19.

The declines came as political gridlock between the Republican White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief continued for a fourth day, with each party blaming the other for intransigence. Barring a bipartisan deal, the U.S. economy could be left with measures U.S. President Donald Trump called for on Saturday through executive orders to bypass Congress.

"We have enormous uncertainty. It appears it's getting harder for both sides to compromise as the election is nearing... Trump's proposals would be smaller than markets have expected. There's question over whether they are viable, too," said Junpei Tanaka, strategist at Pictet. The U.S. election campaigns look set to gather steam after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president.

E-mini futures for S&P500 were little changed after the news. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dipped 2 basis points to 0.636% in Asia after hitting a one-month of 0.661% in previous U.S. trade.

On top of hedge selling ahead of the largest-ever 10-year note auction later in the day, bonds have lost some of their safe-haven allure also on rising hopes of vaccines against COVID-19. President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

While Moscow's decision raised some eyebrows, the news lifted hope some of the vaccines currently in development would become available earlier than expected. Investors bought back hospitality industries stocks and other value-oriented shares, leading the old-economy centric Dow Jones to outperform high-flying Nasdaq.

Globally, MSCI Value has risen 1.5% while MSCI Growth lost 1.3% so far this week. "As countries around the world seek to support the economy without harsh measures like lockdowns, investors are reviewing if they can keep value shares underweight," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The most dramatic move took place in gold, which suffered its biggest daily fall in seven years on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it fell another 1% to $1,891. Still, Michael Hsueh, Commodities & FX Strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York said, there is a good chance this week's decline will attract fresh buyers.

"In today's instance, the vaccine news is likely not sufficient to change the macro narrative, insofar as it is seen as a medical mistake in advancing too quickly through testing procedures," he said, referring to the Russian vaccine. Major currencies were little changed, with the euro almost flat at $1.1728 and the yen also moving little at 107.27 per dollar.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.4% after the country locked down Auckland following four new cases of COVID-19 and the country's central bank took a dovish stance. Oil prices were little changed, with Brent up 0.2% at $44.60 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 0.1% at $41.66.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. court blocks Trump administration's relaxation of migratory bird safeguards

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday sided with environmental groups in striking down a Trump administration decision to roll back U.S. government protections for migratory birds that made it illegal for nearly 50 years to inadvertently k...

Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising. Victoria reported 21 d...

Soccer-Portland beat Orlando in MLS is Back Tournament final

Portland Timbers beat Orlando City SC 2-1 on Tuesday in the MLS is Back Tournament final, bringing an end to a competition at Disney World in Florida that got off to a shaky start when two teams were withdrawn amid a cluster of COVID-19 tes...

UP's Muzaffarnagar records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

Two more people from Muzaffarnagar have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 22, and 43 new cases of the infection have been detected here, officials said on WednesdayA woman from Gandhinagar locality and a man from Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020