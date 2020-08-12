Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday

The 2020-21 Budget unveiled on February 1, had announced a 'taxpayer charter', which is expected to have statutory status and will empower citizens by ensuring time-bound services by the Income Tax department. "The upcoming launch of the platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:41 IST
PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform for honouring the country's honest taxpayers on Thursday. The 2020-21 Budget unveiled on February 1, had announced a 'taxpayer charter', which is expected to have statutory status and will empower citizens by ensuring time-bound services by the Income Tax department.

"The upcoming launch of the platform for 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The Ministry said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years.

Last year the Corporate Tax rates were reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent and for new manufacturing units the rates were reduced to 15 per cent. Dividend distribution Tax was also abolished. "The focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the I-T Department," it said.

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that CBDT will adopt a "taxpayer charter" which will ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration and reduce harassment, as well as increase efficiency of the department. CBDT, which is the apex decision making body in direct tax matters, administers personal income tax and corporate tax.

"Wealth creators will be respected in this country," she had said in her 2020-21 Budget speech. "We wish to enshrine in the statutes a "taxpayer charter" through this budget. Our government would like to reassure taxpayers that we remain committed to taking measures so that our citizens are free from harassment of any kind," she had said.

To facilitate better taxpayer services, CBDT has lowered the percentage of I-T returns picked up for scrutiny. Income Tax returns (ITRs) picked up for scrutiny has reduced to 0.25 per cent of the total ITRs filed in Assessment Year (AY) 2018-19, from 0.55 per cent in AY 2017-18. The number was 0.71 per cent in AY 2015-16 and 0.40 per cent in AY 2016-17.

Taking forward faceless assessment process, the Budget also proposed to bring about "faceless appeal". Currently, most of the functions of the Income Tax Department starting from the filing of return, processing of returns, issuance of refunds and assessment are performed in the electronic mode without any human interface.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NSCN-IM lashes out at interlocutor RN Ravi, seeks his removal

Unhappy with interlocutor RN Ravi, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN IM has said that the hard work of 23 years is coming to end because of the mischief that keeps boiling in the hands of this interlocutor who has becom...

VisionRI shortlisted by AfDB for creation of Africa NDC Hub Website

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted by the African Development Bank AfDB to design a user-friendly and interactive website for NDC member countries in Africa. The project will be implemented by the Climate C...

May God do whatever is best for him, give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a life-saving surgery and is on ventilator support, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses th...

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has said that the government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed on its citizens by the United States and other countries, according to a news report by This Day.This Comptroller-General of the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020