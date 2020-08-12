ANAROCK Retail Partners with UAE's Vindico for Post-COVID-19 Store Designs, Integrated Leasing and Tenant Coordination

To design and deploy future-ready, post-pandemic retail spaces in India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ANAROCK Retail today announced a strategic partnership with international retail design and delivery specialist Vindico to offer comprehensive services to ensure the success of retail stores in the post-pandemic world. Innovations in construction and project delivery will play a major role in this highly disrupted industry. Anuj Kejriwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Retail says, "The ANAROCK-Vindico partnership will deliver scientific, success-oriented design solutions coupled with proven leasing and tenant representation services. Mall developers and retailers will benefit from cutting-edge architecture and store design that specifically address the new compulsions and realities of a post-COVID-19 retail market. Simultaneously, our mall and store designs will fully reflect combined and individual brand values.” These end-to-end services lay the ground for success in a retail landscape significantly transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a typical contract lifecycle of 1.5 years, the new design services bouquet sits atop cutting-edge tenant coordination solutions. The combined services will include brands and location evaluation, cost estimation and architectural design reviews.

Richard Kim, CEO & MD – Vindico says, “We are extremely enthusiastic about this collaboration, which is most aptly timed for India’s organized retail industry. On the canvas of a uniquely rebooted post-COVID-19 landscape, we will design for success while meeting both mall owners’ requirements and tenants' expectations. Our radar is trained on malls which will deploy in the next 1-2 years, for which Vindico and ANAROCK Retail will ensure successful launches and brand integrations. This partnership is a powerful combination of experience, relationships and highly effective design capabilities that will usher in the shopping centres, branded stores, restaurants/cafes and airport retail spaces of tomorrow." “Vindico has provided retail design and delivery solutions to major retail players in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Expansion in India is a logical next step for Vindico. We look forward to deploying our combined capabilities across India, which is one of the most exciting retail markets in the world. Vindico counts the likes of Westfield, Heathrow Airport and Aldar Properties, as well as Reliance Industries and LuLu International in India among its clients for retail design and construction services.” ANAROCK Retail has managed and executed 3300+ retail transactions across 55+ Indian cities, successfully closing leasing deals for the biggest international and domestic retail brands in India. ANANROCK Retail has been consistently delivering optimal results for leading retailers and mall owners in India and internationally. Merging specialised retail deployment capabilities and best-in-class leasing, transaction and management expertise, this partnership will be a gamechanger for Indian retail. In India’s pandemic-rebooted retail industry, mall and store designs are now critical from the perspective of social distancing and ‘touchless’ retail imperatives.

In an industry wherein COVID-19 has rendered most previous design templates redundant, this partnership delivers both the know-how and implementation of extremely effective space configurations, and design elements to overcome concerns and ensure footfall and conversions. About Vindico Vindico is a global leader in retail design and delivery, having opened over 10,000 shops and restaurants across four continents.

Launch in 2002, Vindico has worked with the world’s leading retail real estate developers to coordinate the deals, spaces and tenants that come together to open industry defining airport and shopping centre developments. With sister businesses Pop Retail and Volstrukt, Vindico is at the forefront of meeting the changing ways brands connect with buildings and spaces through the reinvention of the retail real estate industry. Vindico’s innovative approach to giving developers opening day certainty is based on a move away from traditional, resource-heavy consulting to tackle the volatility, complexity, and dependency of today’s retail development with agile, risk-aligned project solutions.

Please visit: www.vindico.global or www.retailmomentum.com/india About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Advisory & Valuations.

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results. ANAROCK has a team of over 2000 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and GCC markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value. Please visit www.anarock.com.

About ANAROCK Retail ANAROCK Retail is the retail advisory and consulting arm of ANAROCK Group, India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. ANAROCK Retail through its team of 90+ experts, offers comprehensive Retail Consulting and Transaction Advisory & Management Services across Fashion, Home needs, Utilities, F&B, Entertainment and many more. The team has successfully advised, managed and executed 4000+ retail transactions across 90 cities, and ensures complete transparency in their dealings with landlords, retailers and investors.

Based on the clients’ requirements, retail landscape and market dynamics, the team offers customized solutions across general, mid-market and luxury categories. Our experts provide strategic inputs on the Indian market and help them with the implementation of their expansion plans. The dynamic, new age retail market demands customized solutions that are in line with the trends. At ANAROCK, we align our intelligence, insights and technological proficiency to overcome challenges and attain maximum ROI.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com/services/Retail-Service#transaction-advisory. Image: Anuj Kejriwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Retail & Richard Kim, CEO & MD - Vindico PWR PWR