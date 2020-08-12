Genscript and Premas partner to launch cPass SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in India

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): GenScript Biotech Corporation, a leading global biotechnology company today announced a strategic sales distribution agreement, appointing Premas Life Sciences (PLS) as the exclusive technology and knowledge distributor of cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in India. This kit is co-developed with Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore and Diagnostics Development Hub from Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and manufactured by GenScript Biotech Corporation. It is the first-in-the-world "rapid test kit" which can measure neutralizing antibodies within an hour and it will be a huge boost to current COVID-19 investigations, seroprevalence survey, and research on herd immunity, the longevity of protecting neutralizing antibodies and efficacy of different vaccine candidates.

The global community will be able to use the cPass™ as unlike the conventional live virus test kits it does not require biosafety containment for testing. This test would be instrumental in vaccine and therapeutic development as it is suitable for all antibody isotypes and can be used to determine antibodies in different animal models without any modification. The cPass™ assay was validated with samples of patients from PROTECT- A Multi-centered Prospective Study to Detect Novel Pathogens and Characterize Emerging Infections, coordinated by Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases. GenScript Biotech Corporation along with Premas Life Sciences will provide in-depth technical support to allow customers in India to have the access to cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit and ramp up the current efforts in COVID-19 testing and vaccine development.

"India has confirmed more than 10,00,000 cases of COVID-19 so far, making it the world's third-worst-hit country. We aim to make cPass™ SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit available to the community in India soonest by partnering with Premas Life Sciences. We are joining forces to make full use of our mutual capabilities, expertise, and resources which will help us to serve the community in India better," said Dawn Lee, Sales Director of Asia Pacific Region at GenScript. "We at Premas Lifesciences are excited to partner with GenScript and provide this unique test to the Indian community. This test will enable quick screening of the people and to understand the level of resistance generated in the common population towards the SARS CoV-2 virus either due to infection or due to vaccination," said Yogeendra Dawalkar, National Sales Manager at Premas Life Sciences.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.