Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 93.59. Forex traders said rupee traded in a narrow range as muted domestic equities and weak Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data weighed on investor sentiment, while sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:39 IST
Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 against US dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee slipped 5 paise to close at 74.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking muted domestic equities. The local unit opened at 74.78 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and finally settled at 74.83 against the US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close of 74.78.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.77 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 93.59.

Forex traders said rupee traded in a narrow range as muted domestic equities and weak Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data weighed on investor sentiment, while sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall. India's industrial production declined 16.6 per cent in June on account of disruption in normal business activity following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in factory output was widespread across the sectors, including manufacturing, mining, power generation, capital goods and consumer durables, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 36.63 points lower at 38,370.38 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 15.70 points to 11,306.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,013.66 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.99 per cent to USD 44.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 2.02 crore and in India, the number of infections topped the 23-lakh mark..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions

A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as millions of Americans consider whether to cast thei...

Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

This years Paris marathon has been cancelled, organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 because of t...

Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said. The information has al...

COVID-19 made 3/4 Indian learners rethink career path: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has made more than three out of four Indian learners to rethink their career path, according to a survey. As per the findings of the survey conducted by learning company Pearson, 87 percent of Indian students think onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020