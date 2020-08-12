Left Menu
Lebanon has four months of wheat consumption in stock or coming shipments - outgoing minister

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:00 IST
Lebanon has four months of wheat consumption in stock or coming shipments - outgoing minister

Lebanon has enough wheat to cover four months of consumption, whether in existing stocks or in shipments expected to reach the country in August, said outgoing economy minister Raoul Nehme. Lebanon has 30,000 tonnes of wheat in stocks and 110,000 tonnes expected to reach the country in the next two weeks, he told reporters at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut.

The outgoing government, which resigned on Monday, will keep subsidies to basic commodities, he said.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

