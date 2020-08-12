Valuefy steers against the currents to hire a new COO as part of their global expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Valuefy, a premier investment technology company, soars high to hire Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations. Yateen has extensive experience over two decades in leading IT teams across multinational organizations like Boston Consulting, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley. In his prior roles as CIO, Board Member, he has groomed multi-country, multi-cultural teams to support businesses across borders.

The move comes right at a time when Valuefy has started operations in Europe. Valuefy is at a pivotal point in their growth journey as they enter new markets like Europe, the Middle East, and witness the need for digitization in wealth management and advisory. "The businesses across the globe have made all of us realize just how important it is for companies of today to be able to operate digitally with less human intervention. Yateen is a highly energetic and passionate person who brings lots of experience in scaling of operations through processes across borders," says Vivek Singal, Co-founder at Valuefy.

Valuefy specializes in innovative, digital products for wealth advisors and fund managers and is serving some of the biggest players in the investment space. Valuefy's solutions become an essential part of the advisory & distribution business impacting the advisory team, relationship managers, and customers for smart decision making. "My expertise is, Winning over Adversities," says Yateen, "I see a great promise in what Valuefy is doing; and after working with large organizations, I am excited to participate in and drive the next crucial phase of their growth."

Yateen has mastered many tradecrafts; however, his most potent skills include geography-based technology business strategy, customer-centric transformation, and execution of IT strategy, roadmaps, and policies. He is known to be a collaborative business IT leader and an able pragmatist who has become quite an inspiration in the industry with his insightful vision and savvy value creation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)