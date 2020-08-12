Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valuefy steers against the currents to hire a new COO as part of their global expansion

Valuefy, a premier investment technology company, soars high to hire Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:03 IST
Valuefy steers against the currents to hire a new COO as part of their global expansion
Valuefy hires Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Valuefy, a premier investment technology company, soars high to hire Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations. Yateen has extensive experience over two decades in leading IT teams across multinational organizations like Boston Consulting, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley. In his prior roles as CIO, Board Member, he has groomed multi-country, multi-cultural teams to support businesses across borders.

The move comes right at a time when Valuefy has started operations in Europe. Valuefy is at a pivotal point in their growth journey as they enter new markets like Europe, the Middle East, and witness the need for digitization in wealth management and advisory. "The businesses across the globe have made all of us realize just how important it is for companies of today to be able to operate digitally with less human intervention. Yateen is a highly energetic and passionate person who brings lots of experience in scaling of operations through processes across borders," says Vivek Singal, Co-founder at Valuefy.

Valuefy specializes in innovative, digital products for wealth advisors and fund managers and is serving some of the biggest players in the investment space. Valuefy's solutions become an essential part of the advisory & distribution business impacting the advisory team, relationship managers, and customers for smart decision making. "My expertise is, Winning over Adversities," says Yateen, "I see a great promise in what Valuefy is doing; and after working with large organizations, I am excited to participate in and drive the next crucial phase of their growth."

Yateen has mastered many tradecrafts; however, his most potent skills include geography-based technology business strategy, customer-centric transformation, and execution of IT strategy, roadmaps, and policies. He is known to be a collaborative business IT leader and an able pragmatist who has become quite an inspiration in the industry with his insightful vision and savvy value creation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...

Gadkari calls for global investment in highways, MSME sectors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for increased investment by international institutions and bodies in the Indian Highways and MSME sectors, the MSME Ministry said. Highlighting road safety measures taken by the country, the ...

POLL-Three of ten Americans laid off in coronavirus crisis worried about food, shelter-Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three of 10 Americans who lost work during the coronavirus pandemic said they may have trouble paying for food or housing after a 600-per-week enhanced unemployment payment expired last month, according to a ReutersIpsos poll released on We...

Cricket-England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

England skipper Joe Root has backed James Anderson to hit peak form again, saying on Wednesday that the pace bowlers spot in the team was not in question ahead of the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday.Anderson, Englands most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020