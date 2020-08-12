Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC to host industry's first virtual buyer-seller meet on Aug 27-28

We are likely to see demand for gems and jewellery increase from August, owing to the upcoming holiday season in the western counties," GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said. "The VBSM will be a platform that will give our exhibitors in India as well as buyers from across the world an opportunity to interact and make decisions in a similar way as they do at a physical show," he added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:49 IST
GJEPC to host industry's first virtual buyer-seller meet on Aug 27-28

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) on Wednesday said it will host the industry's first virtual buyer-seller meet (VBSM) on August 27 and 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The demand for gems and jewellery is slowly recovering in markets like the US, China and other parts of the world. We need to make sure that we reach out to these buyers and meet their requirements," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

"This is the time to explore the digital world, and make the best use of it to showcase our products through a virtual medium and help buyers make informed decisions," he added. GJEPC, he said, has therefore planned to hold a VBSM for loose diamonds on August 27-28.

"We intend to follow it up with VBSMs for coloured gemstones, costume jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, gold-studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, among others. I am hopeful that with the support of the exhibitors and buyers, the VBSM initiative will be a successful one," Shah said. Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Europe, Middle East, Russia CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), South Africa, South Asia, the UK, and the US are expected to participate in the VBSM.

Gem and jewellery exports during the first quarter registered a 54.79 per cent decline to USD 2.75 billion as compared with USD 6.07 billion during April-June 2019. "GJEPC is hosting VBSMs at a very crucial time of the year. We are likely to see demand for gems and jewellery increase from August, owing to the upcoming holiday season in the western counties," GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said.

"The VBSM will be a platform that will give our exhibitors in India as well as buyers from across the world an opportunity to interact and make decisions in a similar way as they do at a physical show," he added..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...

Gadkari calls for global investment in highways, MSME sectors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for increased investment by international institutions and bodies in the Indian Highways and MSME sectors, the MSME Ministry said. Highlighting road safety measures taken by the country, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020