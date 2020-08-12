32.71 cr PANs linked with Aadhaar

Left Menu
As many as 32.71 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with biometric ID Aadhaar, the government said on Wednesday. The total PAN allotment as on June 29 stood at 50.95 crore, as per the tweet. The 12-digit biometric ID Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, to a resident of India, and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:40 IST
As many as 32.71 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with biometric ID Aadhaar, the government said on Wednesday. "Over 32.71 crore PANs linked with the Aadhaar," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

The government has already extended the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2021. The total PAN allotment as on June 29 stood at 50.95 crore, as per the tweet.

The 12-digit biometric ID Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, to a resident of India, and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity. PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated date.

In a separate tweet, MyGovIndia also gave a graphic of income distribution of people who file IT returns. As many as 57 per cent of the income tax returns filed is by entities with income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Eighteen per cent is of those with an income between Rs 2.5 and Rs 5 lakh; 17 per cent is for income between Rs 5 and Rs 10 lakh; and 7 per cent is filed by those with income between Rs 10 and Rs 50 lakh. One per cent of the IT return filers are of income above Rs 50 lakh..

