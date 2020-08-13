Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 13

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 06:46 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Facebook groups trading fake Amazon reviews remain rampant https://on.ft.com/2E1g0PP - UK considers adding France to Covid-19 quarantine list https://on.ft.com/30Sd01k

- UK COVID death toll revised down by 5,377 after data review https://on.ft.com/3gSJJJz - Estate agents fear 'boom followed by bust' https://on.ft.com/2DYpn33

Overview - Facebook groups enabling the creation of fraudulent Amazon reviews are thriving, seven months after the social network assured the UK's competition regulator it would curb the behaviour.

- British officials are prepared to decide whether to add France to its quarantine list on Thursday when UK's travel regime is reviewed, as France on Wednesday reported a record 2,524 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours. - UK death toll was revised downwards by 5,377 to 41,329 on Wednesday and the government has overhauled the way coronavirus death data is compiled in England after scientists revealed that Public Health England had been counting people as having died from the virus regardless of when they tested positive.

- Estate agents and surveyors are growing increasingly concerned about the risk of "a boom followed by a bust" in the property market, warning that a surge in activity in July is likely to evaporate if the UK economic picture darkens later this year, according to survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

