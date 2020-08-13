Coralogix Expands Its India Operations with AWS Regional Server Support

Coralogix expands its India operations with a new AWS Mumbai region to help companies comply with the upcoming security law in 2021 SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix, provider of leading ML-powered log analytics and monitoring solution, today announced a strategic expansion into India to provide its customers with local Amazon Web Services (AWS) regional server support and data storage capabilities. By localizing data, Coralogix will help customers meet compliance requirements for India's new data privacy laws and dramatically improve service performance. Coralogix is also rolling out an onsite team to provide comprehensive sales and customer success support to India-based companies. "With today's strategic move, we are proactively addressing new Indian data privacy laws scheduled to take effect in 2021 by providing Coralogix customers with a solution well ahead of most of our competitors," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-Founder, Coralogix. "When the new laws are enacted, we anticipate a profound sense of urgency for companies who fall under domestic compliance rules to store their data locally and avoid being penalized for non-compliance." Cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology companies that collect user data will be most notably affected by these new laws and stand to benefit from today's expansion announcement. Several regional brands operating within these industries have already signed on as Coralogix customers including Postman, Jupiter Money, BookMyShow and more.

"Coralogix gives us a highly customizable SIEM solution that addresses the very specific needs of our FinTech environment," said Jayesh Sidhwani, Vice President of Engineering, Jupiter Money. "Our lives got easier - within minutes we started seeing results on the dashboard," said Pranav Kapoor, DevOps Lead, BookMyShow. "We've integrated the Coralogix webhooks with our Kubernetes deployments to automatically tag new versions as they're deployed. I love that I can archive logs to an S3 bucket for later retrieval." "We grew to 10 million users and Coralogix has grown along with us," said Shamsis Bhattacharya, Chief Software Architect, Postman. "We've worked closely together to get the workflows we need as an organization to ensure that the product we deliver meets the quality and value requirements." Coralogix's team worked closely with their counterparts at Amazon when launching the expansion.

"We've been observing Coralogix expand into the Indian market for a while now and are happy to support them in taking their next step in offering regional AWS support," said Navdeep Manaktala, Director & Head, Startup Business, Asia-Pacific & Japan, AWS. "This will bring great value to our customers now that new data privacy laws are taking effect in India." ABOUT CORALOGIX Coralogix is a log analytics platform that empowers DevOps teams to autonomously manage and analyze log data in cloud applications. The platform's machine learning engine enables users to reach faster time to market, avoid customer attrition and accelerate their version delivery without compromising quality or stability. Over 1000 global-leading companies including Payoneer, BookMyShow, and PayU use Coralogix to power their businesses. For more information, please visit https://coralogix.com/ PWR PWR.