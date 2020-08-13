Left Menu
Development News Edition

France aims to help SMEs with $3.5 bln aid - Sud Ouest

The French government's economic recovery plan, which will be unveiled later this month, will entail 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Sud Ouest reported citing Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Le Maire, who is drafting a recovery plan worth more than 100 billion euros, is expected to present it on Aug. 25.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:22 IST
France aims to help SMEs with $3.5 bln aid - Sud Ouest

The French government's economic recovery plan, which will be unveiled later this month, will entail 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Sud Ouest reported citing Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. "A lot of the SMEs were in good financial health before the crisis, and will have the means to pay back their debts. But for some others, debt is a major topic which we want to tackle head-on," Le Maire told the regional paper in an interview published on Thursday.

He said the French state could also use instruments such as convertible bonds to help boost smaller firms' finances. Le Maire, who is drafting a recovery plan worth more than 100 billion euros, is expected to present it on Aug. 25. The package is aimed at helping the euro zone's second-biggest economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Data in July showed that the French economy contracted by a post-war record of 13.8% during the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8472 euros)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

Srinagar: Full dress rehearsal at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium for Independence Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day on Thursday, a full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar today morning.Notably, a full dress rehearsal is also being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi in the morning. The Independ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New Zealand tracking community casesNew Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infection...

Linen Club from Aditya Birla Group unveils new brand identity and logo

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Linen Club, the premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, announced the launch of its new brand identity and logo. The new brand identity and logo represents Linen Clubs passion, auth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020