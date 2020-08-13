Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies higher on dollar decline, U.S.-China meeting awaited

Currencies in central and eastern Europe including Hungary , Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, were mostly flat against a firming euro. Stocks in the developing world rose for the third straight day, with the MSCI index for emerging market stocks rising 0.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:53 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies higher on dollar decline, U.S.-China meeting awaited
The amount of money being sent home by overseas workers has fallen dramatically in the last few months Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market currencies firmed on Thursday, against a dollar that lost ground as hopes of more stimulus in the United States waned, while investors awaited a meeting between Washington and Beijing to discuss the Phase 1 trade deal over the weekend. Most major currencies in developing economies in Europe, Middle East and Africa rose, with Asian currencies also in the black.

The U.S. dollar, which is already weighed down by a decline in Treasury yields, fell further as investors remained unsure that there would be a compromise between Republicans and Democrats over additional coronavirus aid. "Investors should be prepared for a risk-off episode in the near term in case Congress fails to compromise on a major new fiscal stimulus," BCA Research strategists wrote in a client note.

"Ultimately the U.S. Congress will pass a major stimulus bill worth around $2.5 trillion, but short-term execution risks are elevated." Russia's rouble firmed 0.3%, while South Africa's rand edged higher as trading remained cautious ahead of a meeting between the United States and China, with ties between the two nations worsening in the recent few weeks after the Trump administration banned popular Chinese apps and slapped sanctions on high ranking officials.

"China is reportedly planning to add more topics including recent bans on apps operated by Chinese companies," said Hao Zhou, economist at Commerzbank. "U.S. officials (are also likely to) demand more from China's side, therefore the risks remain high as the meeting might end up with an unpleasant mood."

Even as the dollar weakened, the Turkish lira struggled to stay afloat amid rising worries of a full-blown crisis, as markets look towards the central bank for more decisive action to stabilise the currency. The lira is among the worst performing emerging market units so far this month, with declines of 5%. Currencies in central and eastern Europe including Hungary , Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, were mostly flat against a firming euro.

Stocks in the developing world rose for the third straight day, with the MSCI index for emerging market stocks rising 0.2%. Johannesburg stocks opened 1% lower as shares in lender Absa fell over 5%, a day after it warned its half-year profits could be almost wiped out as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...

UIF to start opening July/August COVID-19 TERS benefits applications

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF will start opening and processing the JulyAugust COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme TERS benefits applications from next week while winding down outstanding claims.This follows the signing of the n...

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020