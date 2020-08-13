Left Menu
Development News Edition

DB Corp Q1 net loss at Rs 48 crore

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.72 crore for April-June a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was down to Rs 210.41 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 607.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:54 IST
DB Corp Q1 net loss at Rs 48 crore

Media house DB Corp on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.04 crore for June quarter 2020 impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions in the market. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.72 crore for April-June a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 210.41 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 607.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 279.41 crore as against Rs 467.21 crore in June quarter of 2019-20.

Its revenue from Printing,  Publishing and allied business was down 64.45 per cent to Rs 202.43 crore during the quarter as against Rs 569.53 crore in the year-ago same period. Revenue from Radio was at Rs 7.98 crore in April-June 2020 as against Rs 37.65 crore earlier.

”Clearly the pandemic has had an impact on our results in the quarter, but all our efforts, including  embarking on cost-cutting programmes are intended not only to deal with the short-term need but also to ensure that the company is well equipped to prosper in a decidedly different business environment,” DB Corp Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said. As the economic activity in tier II & III cities has started coming back to normalcy and its flagship brand Dainik Bhaskar has a strong position in these markets, it would help “quicken the pace” of the company’s return to pre-COVID-19 levels, he said.

DB Corp is one of the largest print media companies and owns newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar. Shares of DB Corp were on Thursday trading at Rs 81.10 apiece, up 2.66 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 90% LTV on Gold Loan

- Gives unbeatable high loan per gram rate of Rs. 4219 BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Jana Small Finance Bank today announced 90 LTV Loan to Value on Gold Loan and unbeatable highest per gram rate of Rs. 4219. The LTV announc...

UPCA president Yadupati Singhania dead

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association UPCA president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita.Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital...

Country's development will be boosted with lives of honest taxpayers becoming easier: Nadda

The Union governments measures to make tax environment seamless, painless and faceless for taxpayers will make their lives easier and boost the countrys development, BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday. I welcome this important decisio...

Castor seeds contract case: Sebi lifts trading ban on Ruchi Global, Ruchi Soya Industries, 3 others

Markets regulator Sebi has lifted its trading ban on five entities, including Ruchi Global and Ruchi Soya Industries, in a case related to alleged manipulation in castor seeds trading. National Steel Agro Industries Ltd, Secunderabad Oils ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020