Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC Q1 net profit up 23 pc to Rs 3,557 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing. Its total income rose to Rs 16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 14,605.12 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:01 IST
PFC Q1 net profit up 23 pc to Rs 3,557 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,557.23 crore during the quarter ended June 30, helped by rise in income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 14,605.12 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 12,311.18 crore as against Rs 10,553.42 crore in April-June 2019.

PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in power sector in India.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar bars major election monitoring group from observing polls

A major election-monitoring group in Myanmar says it has been barred from observing polls set for November, raising questions about the credibility of a vote seen as a crucial test of democratic reforms in the country. Peoples Alliance for ...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Efforts on to resume Delhi govt's free coaching scheme disrupted by COVID-19: Minister

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the Jai B...

Reduce unsuccessful review to just one for each team: Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says reducing the number of unsuccessful review to just one for each team as part of the Decision Review System DRS would have a better impact on Test cricket. In June this year, the games governing body ICC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020