PFC Q1 net profit up 23 pc to Rs 3,557 cr
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing. Its total income rose to Rs 16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 14,605.12 crore a year ago.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:01 IST
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,557.23 crore during the quarter ended June 30, helped by rise in income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 14,605.12 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 12,311.18 crore as against Rs 10,553.42 crore in April-June 2019.
PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in power sector in India.
