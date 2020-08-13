Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBG Foundation joins hand with health workers to help people during COVID-19

BBG Foundation in the midst of the global pandemic continues its services to support & help people to be safe against the disease.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:21 IST
BBG Foundation joins hand with health workers to help people during COVID-19
BBG Foundation collaborates with ANM, ASHA & anganwadi workers. Image Credit: ANI

BBG Foundation in the midst of the global pandemic continues its services to support & help people to be safe against the disease. The global pandemic is spreading its wings from the cities to villages at a much fast rate rather than the predictions.

BBG Foundation has taken a lead role in implementing the aforesaid practices. Among its activities are the distribution of masks and sanitizers, awareness programs regarding COVID-19 preventive measures, and sensitizing towards diet protocols. Children, elderly people, pregnant women, and lactate mothers are most vulnerable to get attacked by the disease; therefore the foundation is keenly supporting the above stated vulnerable groups. BBG Foundation collaborating with ANM, ASHA workers & Anganwadi Teachers ensured their active participation in all the activities for long-lasting impact.

During the lockdown, many people lost their jobs. BBG Foundation has taken an innovative move towards creating livelihood to Self Help Groups (SHG) in the villages by ordering masks. The foundation is one such example that was able to create livelihood worth of Rs. 15,000 for the respective SHG members. Sri Anjaneyam Self Help Group (SHG) belonging to Sri Sai Village Organization (VO) was engaged for the masks stitching process. As cited above to mitigate the pandemic in the rural community, the foundation donated masks and an adequate number of sanitizer bottles to vulnerable groups of children, elderly people, pregnant women, and lactate mothers across 45 villages. Providing sufficient sanitizers to about all Anganwadi centers would help to their beneficiaries to sanitize themselves while attending Anganwadi Centre level Activities. ANM sub-centers too were provided with the sanitizer bottles by the foundation. All together over 5146 beneficiaries availed these facilities.

"BBG has always believed 'The hands that help are holier than the lips that pray,' and the group takes part in various service events. It works to add value and give back to society. We presume contributing to helping society is an extension of our core practices," shared the Foundation Chairman & Managing Director of BBG, Mallikarjun Reddy. BBG believes Health Is True Wealth for the people. "Through BBG Foundation we put our heart and soul, to ensure health for the needy people," said Reddy.

BBG (Building Blocks Group) South India's fastest growing plotted development developer (real estate) continues its operations with great responsibility in ensuring the safety of its customers, associates & employees by strictly following COVID-19 guidelines. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries Q1 net profit down 66.6 pc to Rs 621 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm&#160;Grasim&#160;Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a&#160;66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by disruption in economic activities du...

Myanmar bars major election monitoring group from observing polls

A major election-monitoring group in Myanmar says it has been barred from observing polls set for November, raising questions about the credibility of a vote seen as a crucial test of democratic reforms in the country. Peoples Alliance for ...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Efforts on to resume Delhi govt's free coaching scheme disrupted by COVID-19: Minister

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the Jai B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020