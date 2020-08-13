HashedIn announces a strategic partnership with Snowflake

Left Menu
According to Sripathi Krishnan, CTO, HashedIn Technologies, "Our enterprise customers are increasingly looking to move data warehouse workloads to Snowflake.

HashedIn Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Snowflake, the Cloud Data Platform. This partnership combines HashedIn's technical expertise with Snowflake's exceptional solutions for Data and Analytics. Snowflake's exponential growth, global presence, and willingness to invest in the Indian market are some of the key reasons why HashedIn has decided to partner with them. HashedIn, a born-in-the-cloud company, foresees this partnership with Snowflake which will help establish synergies in both data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization, hence accelerating customers' growth.

According to Vimal Venkatram, Country Manager for India, Snowflake, "HashedIn Technologies has been recognised as one of India's best organisations to work for in IT in 2020 - and that speaks volumes of their culture. Happy employees will keep customers at the heart of everything they do, which is what Snowflake is all about. I'm excited to partner with a company of similar values to Snowflake and look forward to growing our successes alongside HashedIn." According to Sripathi Krishnan, CTO, HashedIn Technologies, "Our enterprise customers are increasingly looking to move data warehouse workloads to Snowflake. With HashedIn's rich experience in data engineering, and Snowflake's unique, built-for-the-cloud architecture, this partnership will help us reach out to a wider set of enterprise customers. We look forward to showcase our common values through our partnership and give importance to the true value of data." About Snowflake Snowflake's Cloud Data Platform shatters the barriers that have prevented organisations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. Thousands of customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible. Snowflake equips organisations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. About HashedIn Technologies HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, Nutanix, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

