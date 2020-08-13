Tata Steel slips into red, posts Rs 4,648 cr net loss in Q1
Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. Total income dropped to Rs 24,481.09 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 36,198.21 crore earlier.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:49 IST
Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. Total income dropped to Rs 24,481.09 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 36,198.21 crore earlier. The company's expenses also reduced to Rs 27,892.09 crore from Rs 34,447.42 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tata Steel
- BSE