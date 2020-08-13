Israeli's Coralogix to invest USD 30 mn in India for meeting data localisation needs
The company, provider of machine learning-powered log analytics and monitoring solutions, said it will provide customers with its first local Amazon Web Services (AWS) server support through its Mumbai region and data storage capabilities. In a statement, the company said customers can meet compliance requirements for India's new data privacy laws with data localisation, and improve service performance.
Israeli tech company Coralogix on Thursday announced a USD 30 million investment for expanding into India, driven primarily by the data localisation compliance requirements for its customers. The company, provider of machine learning-powered log analytics and monitoring solutions, said it will provide customers with its first local Amazon Web Services (AWS) server support through its Mumbai region and data storage capabilities.
In a statement, the company said customers can meet compliance requirements for India's new data privacy laws with data localisation, and improve service performance. Its Chief Executive and co-founder Ariel Assaraf said the USD 30-million investment will be done over a five-year period.
"With today's strategic move, we are proactively addressing new Indian data privacy laws, scheduled to take effect in 2021. "When the new laws are enacted, we anticipate a profound sense of urgency for companies who fall under domestic compliance rules to store their data locally and avoid being penalised for non-compliance," Assaraf said.
The company said cloud and software-as-a-service technology companies that collect user data will be most notably affected by these new laws. Coralogix's customers include Postman, Jupiter Money and BookMyShow, an official statement said. The company is rolling out an onsite team to provide comprehensive sales and customer success support to India-based companies, it added.
