Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-dividend trading trips FTSE 100; National Express tumbles

The FTSE 100 fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as a clutch of blue-chip firms traded ex-dividend, while National Express Group slumped after reporting a pre-tax loss for the first half of the year. A 1.5% decline for the blue-chip index saw it lead losses among European peers and pull back from three-week highs as firms including AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Legal & General Group traded without entitlement to a dividend payout.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:39 IST
Ex-dividend trading trips FTSE 100; National Express tumbles

The FTSE 100 fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as a clutch of blue-chip firms traded ex-dividend, while National Express Group slumped after reporting a pre-tax loss for the first half of the year.

A 1.5% decline for the blue-chip index saw it lead losses among European peers and pull back from three-week highs as firms including AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Legal & General Group traded without entitlement to a dividend payout. "A combination of some big stocks trading without the rights to their dividend and a bit of profit taking after a strong run for equities so far in August saw the FTSE 100 on the back foot," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The FTSE 100 is up about 5% so far this month, which if gains hold, will be its best month since April. But the index lags its U.S. and European peers as data points to a much bigger hit to the UK economy from the health crisis. Although key sectors such as housing have begun to show signs of a rebound, analysts have warned that the mini-boom could go bust once the government's jobs subsidy programme closes in less than three months' time and a tax cut expires at the end of March.

Global sentiment also remained unexciting as a deadlock over a U.S. stimulus weighed. In earnings, bus company National Express tumbled 16.2% and posted its worst day since March as it warned of more pressure on its finances over the next year.

London's mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.9%, retreating from a two-month high. Tourism company TUI fell after it said it was considering divestments or raising new equity to reduce debt taken on to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Insurer Just Group and Watches of Switzerland both jumped on upbeat forecasts, while engineering company Renishaw slid on scrapping its dividend.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. requires Confucius Institute center to register as foreign mission

The United States said on Thursday it was requiring the center that manages the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes in the United States to register as a foreign mission, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between ...

IIT-Ropar develops room disinfection device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar on Thursday said they have developed a room disinfection device in collaboration with a private company. Working with Momentum India Private Limited, the indigenous device harnesses the germicidal e...

Cong spokesperson Shergill urges I&B ministry to issue advisory to restore 'civility' in TV debates

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore civility in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels...

Editors Guild condemns incidents of assaults on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday termed as reprehensible the separate incidents of assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and demanded that police authorities must quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020