MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter and managed services provider, has deployed building integrated vertical solar PV system from WAAREE at its Mumbai datacenter facility. We therefore replaced the conventional glass in our data center facility, with solar panels thereby generate higher power through clean energy and thereby reducing carbon footprint.

CtrlS builds World's 1st Solar Powered Rated-4 Datacenter Building powered by Integrated Vertical Solar System from WAAREE

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter and managed services provider, has deployed building integrated vertical solar PV system from WAAREE at its Mumbai datacenter facility. The system, with a capacity of about 1 MW, has been installed by integrating solar panels on all four walls of the facility, covering over 5,000 square feet of facade area. It is estimated that solar power system will help provide a CO2 emissions reduction equivalent to almost 7,000 trees per year. WAAREE BIPV modules were installed on the Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter built by CtrlS where Custom designed aluminium rails were used as module mounting structure. Frameless WAAREE BIPV panels were deployed on the facade. Each WAAREE BIPV solar panel was installed with power optimizers to increase energy output from PV systems by constantly tracking the maximum power point (MPPT) of each module individually. They have the capability to monitor the performance of each module.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "The combustion of fossil fuels has led to dramatic rise in carbon dioxide emissions globally, and it is my belief that as a responsible business it is prudent to embrace clean energy. We are delighted to have partnered with WAAREE to take a major step in deployment of solar energy at our Mumbai Rated-4 Hyperscale datacenter. We chose to install the solar panels on all the four sides of the building instead of roof top solar as it provides large space for absorption of sunlight. We therefore replaced the conventional glass in our data center facility, with solar panels thereby generate higher power through clean energy and thereby reducing carbon footprint. Besides, the WAAREE BIPV panels act as a thermal insulation by blocking the sun and thus also reducing the power consumption of the air conditioning system, thus saving on electricity bills considerably." He further added, "We are delighted to have found a suitable partner in WAAREE, who have played a key role in supporting our innovation in deploying clean energy." Speaking on this achievement Dr. Hitesh Doshi, CMD WAAREE Energies Ltd, said, "We are happy to be part of such a innovative BIPV project and we are thankful to Ctrl S for not only giving us opportunity but implementing such great idea and making India's first largest BIPV project. WAAREE BIPV technology can be adapted to any building that requires a glass facade, including but not limited to skyscrapers, malls, apartments, modern homes, datacentres and many more existing Buildings, or the ones that are in design stage. The challenge of not only the space to mount Solar Panels is addressed by WAAREE BIPV solutions but also the aesthetics and beauty of building is enhanced by replacing normal glass to solar panels. WAAREE will continue to design and develop products to increase use of solar energy." About WAAREE Energies WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally. For further information, please visit: https://www.waaree.com/ About CtrlS Datacenters Limited CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and 108 of the ET 500 Indian Companies.

The company is emerging as World's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale data center. It operates one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company has had a zero down time record since inception. The companies Mumbai data center facility is certified as World's first LEED Platinum certified v4 O+M data center by United States Green Building Council (USGBC). It's Mumbai DC2 Rated-4. Its Noida facility is India's only 100% Quake Proof and Air Pollution Free data center facility. Its Mumbai DC2 facility is completed covered by solar panels generating 1 MW of power. The company is soon planning to build a solar park spread across few hundred acres to generate power sufficient to run all of its data center facilities and eventually become carbon neutral. CtrlS has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by 5 million square feet. The company has acquired the land for construction of 2 million square feet hyperscale data center park in Navi Mumbai, another 2 million square feet hyperscale data center park in Hyderabad, while the plans are underway for 1 million square feet facility in Chennai.

