Sunil Duggal to be new CEO of Vedanta Ltd

Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced that industry veteran and former CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd Sunil Duggal is elevated as chief executive officer of the company. "We are delighted to welcome Sunil Duggal as our CEO. Sunil is a proven leader with a wealth of strategic executive experience. He has motivated and led teams to deliver high standards of operational excellence, stakeholder management, best-in-class people practices, technology, safety, ESG, and carbon footprint," Vedanta Ltd Chairman Anil Agarwal said in a statement.

Duggal takes over as CEO at a time when Vedanta is gearing up for the next phase of growth with full commitment to the nation's call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said. Earlier in March, Duggal was given additional charge as Vedanta's Interim CEO. Former Tata Steel Vice President and head of mining Arun Misra succeeded him as CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

Duggal has been associated with Vedanta for the past 10 years and has over 35 years of rich and diverse leadership experience. An active member of several industry forums, he is president of the Federation of Mining Industries (FIMI) and chairman of CII's mining committee.

On his appointment, Duggal said, "Vedanta is a purpose-driven company and it plays an important role in the economic progress of our country. I am committed to passionately lead the company with a higher purpose and to make sure both our company and communities prosper to make India self-sufficient."