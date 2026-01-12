Golden Globes Triumphs: Dark Comedy and Hamlet Shine

The annual Golden Globes recognized standout achievements in film and television on Sunday, with 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' clinching the top awards for best movie musical/comedy and drama respectively. The event, held in Beverly Hills, leads the Hollywood awards season.

Timothee Chalamet clinched the highly competitive award for best male actor in a musical/comedy for his role in 'Marty Supreme,' defeating stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. Chalamet reflected on his win, remarking on previous years of disappointment, making his victory even more significant.

The event also saw 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' triumph in a new podcast category, and Ejae's 'Golden' from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' win best original song. Host Nikki Glaser brought humor to the ceremony with playful jabs, while the Globes remain pivotal ahead of the Oscars.

