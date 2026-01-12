Left Menu

Golden Globes Triumphs: Dark Comedy and Hamlet Shine

The Golden Globes awarded top honors to 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet'. Timothee Chalamet won best male actor in a comedy, while 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' received a podcast award. 'Golden' from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' was named best song. Globes are key in Oscar predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:11 IST
Golden Globes Triumphs: Dark Comedy and Hamlet Shine

The annual Golden Globes recognized standout achievements in film and television on Sunday, with 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' clinching the top awards for best movie musical/comedy and drama respectively. The event, held in Beverly Hills, leads the Hollywood awards season.

Timothee Chalamet clinched the highly competitive award for best male actor in a musical/comedy for his role in 'Marty Supreme,' defeating stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. Chalamet reflected on his win, remarking on previous years of disappointment, making his victory even more significant.

The event also saw 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' triumph in a new podcast category, and Ejae's 'Golden' from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' win best original song. Host Nikki Glaser brought humor to the ceremony with playful jabs, while the Globes remain pivotal ahead of the Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026