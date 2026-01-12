Tragic Double Homicide in Shardepur Shakes Community

A chilling double homicide has rocked Shardepur village after a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son. The suspect, Surendra Swami, who worked as a truck helper, reportedly attacked his family during a domestic dispute.

The gruesome crime was reported to police on Sunday night. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless bodies of 32-year-old Ruby Devi and her son, Labhansh, with signs of having been brutally attacked.

The police have launched a manhunt for Swami, who remains at large. Authorities are determined to bring him to justice as three specialized teams work tirelessly to locate the suspect. Community members and the law enforcement are closely involved in piecing together the events leading to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)