Tragic Double Homicide in Shardepur Shakes Community

A man reportedly killed his wife and young son in Shardepur village after an argument. Police discovered the bodies with clear signs of murder, and the suspect, Surendra Swami, is on the run. Authorities are actively searching for him and are committed to resolving the case swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A chilling double homicide has rocked Shardepur village after a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son. The suspect, Surendra Swami, who worked as a truck helper, reportedly attacked his family during a domestic dispute.

The gruesome crime was reported to police on Sunday night. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless bodies of 32-year-old Ruby Devi and her son, Labhansh, with signs of having been brutally attacked.

The police have launched a manhunt for Swami, who remains at large. Authorities are determined to bring him to justice as three specialized teams work tirelessly to locate the suspect. Community members and the law enforcement are closely involved in piecing together the events leading to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

