Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as China data disappoints

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday with attention turning to retail sales figures for signs of a domestic rebound after Chinese figures pointed to a wobbly economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Aggressive stimulus measures have helped Wall Street's main indexes bounce from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, and the S&P 500 briefly traded above its Feb. 19 record close for a second straight day on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:14 IST
US STOCKS-Futures retreat as China data disappoints
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday with attention turning to retail sales figures for signs of a domestic rebound after Chinese figures pointed to a wobbly economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aggressive stimulus measures have helped Wall Street's main indexes bounce from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, and the S&P 500 briefly traded above its Feb. 19 record close for a second straight day on Thursday. Still, the benchmark index has struggled to top its all-time high of 3,393.52, also set on Feb. 19, on growing evidence of a faltering labor market rebound. Data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is expected to show retail sales increased 1.9% last month after jumping 7.5% in June.

Figures earlier in the day showed a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales. Negotiations between top Democrats and the White House over more stimulus measures to support the economy, particularly the battered jobs sector, have been a major point of focus.

Uncertainty over the timing of an agreement has undercut sentiment in recent sessions. At 6:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 148 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.75 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23.25 points, or 0.21%.

Applied Materials Inc rose 3.0% premarket as it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates following a rebound in demand for chip equipment and services. Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc posted quarterly revenue a notch above estimates, but its shares slid 6% after its streaming service iQIYI said it was being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

iQIYI shares dropped 11.4%.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...

Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before going on a medical break

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a short break from his work commitments...

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020