Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fintech Firm, WebMob Software Solutions Spreading its Wings in European Space with Industry Expertise

According to WebMob Software Solutions, the company plans to launch in India soon, where it aspires to connect counterparties in a smart, robust and methodical way. Daniel Sandmeier, CEO of Instimatch Global, said, “We have been working very closely with WebMob Software Solutions to build and further enhance our money market platform and are also working on POC in Corda with them.” WebMob Software has been an official technical delivery partner for the R3 Corda Platform, facilitating wide-scale R&D based applications, especially the ones easing liquidity exchange between multiple stakeholders.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:53 IST
Fintech Firm, WebMob Software Solutions Spreading its Wings in European Space with Industry Expertise

Mohali, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) WebMob Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading fintech software service delivery company based out of Chandigarh, India. It has been making waves across the sector with blockchain-based solutions for its clients. WebMob Software is a pioneer in utilizing blockchain technology to build vigorous platforms for its users in the European Fintech space, in sectors like Trade Finance, Assets tokenization, Fiduciary and digital exchange and money market. WebMob has industry-leading expertise in building solutions for fintech companies like Instimatch Global AG, a leading digital network for institutional money market trading. Since its launch in 2017, Instimatch Global AG has been at the forefront of disrupting the traditional ways in which money markets operate, attracting over 100 corporates and banks from 15 countries across Europe and the Middle East to its trading network. Instimatch Global’s cloud-based network connects borrowers to lenders within unsecured money markets, providing more efficient access, better pricing and the ability to diversify counterparty risk. According to WebMob Software Solutions, the company plans to launch in India soon, where it aspires to connect counterparties in a smart, robust and methodical way.

Daniel Sandmeier, CEO of Instimatch Global, said, “We have been working very closely with WebMob Software Solutions to build and further enhance our money market platform and are also working on POC in Corda with them.” WebMob Software has been an official technical delivery partner for the R3 Corda Platform, facilitating wide-scale R&D based applications, especially the ones easing liquidity exchange between multiple stakeholders. WebMob Software recently started an R&D Lab specialising in AI, IoT and Blockchain-based development (WikiDLT.com). The company also specializes in leveraging IOT and Machine Learning along with chatbot development and data mining solutions. Adoption, according to Mr. Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of WebMob Software Solutions, has been the biggest deterrent for blockchain to date. He says, “To the majority of them blockchains come with privacy, scalability and governance issues which simply mean they are not well-suited for businesses, especially the ones operating in complex and highly regulated global markets.” Mr. Gupta stated, “In inclusion to the current team of 12 R3 Corda certified developers, the company will achieve additional 6 of them by year-end.” WebMob Software Solutions is one of the few companies specialising in Corda platform-based development.

WebMob Software Solutions was Founded by Mr. Nitin Gupta in 2015 and since then the company has stretched its boundaries into development services ranging from enterprise software to BPM solutions and native/hybrid apps across Android/iOS. The team at WebMob is driven by innovation, and as a result, the R&D Lab works closely with the developer community to ideate the best possible use cases to eliminate current redundancies in the financial and business process management infrastructure. Image: Mr. Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO of WebMob Software Solutions PWR PWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EU should reassess ties with Turkey - Austrian foreign minister

The European Union should reassess its relations with Turkey in light of a series of recent events, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday, citing special concern about the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.I h...

Navy to urgently buy 10 ship-based drones

Aiming to boost surveillance capabilities against enemy warships operating in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy has moved a proposal to urgently acquire 10 shipborne drones which can keep a close eye on activities of the adversaries....

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement: Rajnath Singh to armed forces.

I assure you that govt is doing all that is required to maintain your operational requirement Rajnath Singh to armed forces....

'Corona warriors' to be felicitated on I-Day in Chhattisgarh

Frontline workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be felicitated during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in all district headquarters of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday. Considering the pandemic, Independenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020