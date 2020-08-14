Sprite’s New Campaign Refreshes the Art of Advertisement; Takes Virtual Route to Shoot Films in the New Normal

Featuring Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana, the new campaign establishes Sprite as the refreshment of choice for consumers during the relaxing screen-time moment at home New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Coca-Cola India has launched a new brand campaign for its leading sparkling beverage – Sprite. The campaign features leading celebrities Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana in four refreshing films - each depicting the funny and annoying sides of the relaxing-at-home experience. The central idea emerges from how we all might address the irritants that come our way when we are trying to relax with our favorite screen - be it watching a show or casually browsing through our social media feed, and how we can kick back with a Sprite instead of being perturbed by these irritants. Keeping in sync with the opportunities and hurdles of the new normal, the entire shooting process was an exciting challenge, which brought with itself many new experiences as most of the shooting was done virtually.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President - Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “The launch of this new campaign, underscores our consumer centric approach. Our brands have always sought to add value to various consumption occasions and given the evolving reality, we are now ready to connect with our consumers in new situations and bring forth some more relatable moments in the ‘new normal’ of their lives. As Sprite is known to do, we wanted to offer a tongue-in-cheek, bold and contemporary take on life at home with your favourite screen. Our simple message: no matter what the distraction or irritant – a chilled Sprite is still the best choice when you want to relax and unwind at home with your screen of choice.” Speaking about the new campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana, said, “Sprite’s Bakwas Hatao. Sprite Uthao campaign is about the real and relatable distractions that surround us the moment we want to kick back and relax at home. Shooting a film in the current situation brought with it many new experiences and learnings and all possible precautions were taken to ensure that we were adhering to all safety guidelines. I particularly loved this shoot as it was shot in my hometown, Chandigarh. I am excited to be associated with Sprite and wish that everyone is able to embrace their time to relax and unwind.” Sharing her thoughts on the unique concept and shoot of the campaign, Taapsee Pannu said, “Among all the campaigns that I’ve shot for in the past – this has to be one of my favourites. I have always personally related to outspoken, honest concepts – and the thought behind ‘Bakwaas Hatao. Sprite Uthao’ – really resonated with me. I think the campaign looks super cool and hope everyone enjoys it with a chilled Sprite!” During the films, Ayushmann candidly dodges the incessant WhatsApp groups and navigates through a swarm of hashtags on social media platforms while Taapsee puts the brakes on the clichéd promises and the beep filled web series during the lockdown. The films conclude with a comforting message that at the end of the day, some experiences never change, and Sprite is still the best idea for a refreshing accompaniment to make one’s at-home screen time more wholesome and enjoyable. Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5KIySoi7Og About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.