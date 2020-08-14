Left Menu
Set to execute Lower Kopili hydro-electric project in Assam: L&T

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it is set to execute the 120 MW Lower Kopili hydro-electric project in Assam. Though the company did not specify the exact value, it has classified it as a 'significant' contract. As per the company's classification, a 'significant' contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it is set to execute the 120 MW Lower Kopili hydro-electric project in Assam. Though the company did not specify the exact value, it has classified it as a 'significant' contract. As per the company's classification, a 'significant' contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

"The Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has started mobilising resources and is all set to execute a hydro-electric project in the state of Assam for Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited," L&T said in a statement. The project involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of project infrastructure, civil and hydromechanical works.

The scope involves construction of all components of 120 MW Lower Kopili hydro-electric project, including roads, 65-metre high concrete gravity dam, power intakes, surface powerhouse and a 3.6-km long head race tunnel, it said..

