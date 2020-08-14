Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales miss expectations in July, may slow further in months ahead

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and could slow further in the months ahead amid spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:05 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales miss expectations in July, may slow further in months ahead

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and could slow further in the months ahead amid spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday, however, did not change expectations that consumer spending will rebound this quarter after a record collapse in the second quarter.

Retail sales rose 1.2% last month after advancing 8.4% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 1.9% in July. Retail sales have been rebounding as businesses resumed operations after being shuttered in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the respiratory illness. Coronavirus infections continue to spread across the United States, forcing authorities in some of the hot-spots to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings.

The respiratory illness caused by the virus has left consumers wary of visiting places like restaurants and shopping malls, cutting into spending. The slowdown in retail sales in July was led by a 1.2% decline in receipts at auto dealerships. That followed a 6.1% acceleration in June. Consumers also cut back spending at hobby, musical instrument and book stores as well as at building materials outlets. But they boosted purchases at electronics and appliance stores, which soared 22.9%, likely reflecting strong demand as many Americans work from home.

Receipts at restaurants and bars increased 5.0%, though the pace slowed from the 26.7% notched in June. Online and mail-order retail sales rebounded 0.7%. Furniture store sales were flat. Receipts at clothing stores increased 5.7%. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 1.4% in July after soaring 6.0% in June. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of the gross domestic product report.

Consumer spending collapsed at a 34.6% annualized pace in the second quarter. That led to GDP plunging at a 32.9% rate last quarter, the deepest decline in output since the government started keeping records in 1947. The dollar was trading lower against a basket of currencies while prices of U.S. Treasuries were higher. Stocks on Wall Street opened lower.

Retail sales could lose further momentum as tens of millions of unemployed people lost a $600 weekly jobless benefits supplement at the end of July, which had accounted for 20% of personal income, helping with the buying of food and paying of bills. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a number of executive orders, including one that extended the supplement, though he reduced the weekly payout to $400. But states, which are required to cover $100 of the benefits under the order, are themselves under immense financial pressure caused by the pandemic. The remaining $300 will be funded from a limited emergency disaster relief program, which economists estimated could be depleted as early as September.

Economists saw little boost to spending from the other executive orders suspending the collection of payroll taxes for a group of workers, stopping evictions from rental housing that has federal financial backing and extending 0% interest on federally financed student loans. Republicans and Democrats are bickering over new aid for the economy even as signs mount that activity is stalling. About 28.3 million people are on unemployment benefits.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

If squeaky clean why threatened by reconstituting of grievance redressal committee: HC to DU

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi University why it felt threatened by the judicial order reconstituting its Grievance&#160;Redressal Committee GRC by adding two lawyers and a retired high court judge and dropping two academici...

5 held for procuring SIM cards on fake IDs, selling it sham call centres, spammers

Five men have been arrested for allegedly procuring SIM cards on fake IDs and selling them to unauthorized call centres, spammers and those involved in cyber-crime fraud, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Usman Gon...

EU launches 1-mn-euro project in Maharashtra, Odisha for skilling women in housing sector

To help drive change towards sustainable housing through empowering women, the European Union has launched a 1-million-euro project in four districts of Maharashtra and Odisha under which it will train 3,000 women in masonry, plumbing and e...

Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mild collision on Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, in what a Greek defence source called an accident but Ankara described as a provocation. Tensions between the NATO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020