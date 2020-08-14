Left Menu
Fake likes probe: Qyuki says offers only advertising solutions, not into faking engagement

Under the glare following a police probe into manipulated user engagement on online platforms, digital marketing agency Qyuki Digital Media on Friday said it is into the business of "legitimate advertisement placement" and has never offered fake followers or 'likes' to clients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:16 IST
Under the glare following a police probe into manipulated user engagement on online platforms, digital marketing agency Qyuki Digital Media on Friday said it is into the business of "legitimate advertisement placement" and has never offered fake followers or 'likes' to clients. In a statement, the company said its Chief Operating Officer Sagar Gokhale was "summoned" by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police, but clarified that he is not an "accused" but a "witness". The police is probing a racket which allegedly created fake social media profiles and sold bogus 'followers' to celebrities, artists and social media 'influencers' after rapper Badshah -- a client of Qyuki -- was reported to have allegedly benefitted through the fake traction. The rapper, who has been already questioned by the city police, has been asked to appear again on August 17. The company statement said Gokhale first appeared before the police on Wednesday but explained his inability to offer specific details on the case as he was not supervising the particular business line. He visited the police the next day with the company's Chief Financial Officer Mahendra Patel and head of online advertising Sushant Yattam, armed with exact information collected overnight, it said. "They…stated that this legitimate advertisement placement activity does not include any option to purchase 'followers/subscribers' or 'likes/hearts' and the company has never offered such services to either our advertiser clients or to the digital creators whom we manage," the statement said. It claimed that the company provided standard digital advertising campaign management service to place online video ads on YouTube using the Google Ads promotion platform and the ads play out as video content. Users can either skip the ads, or continue watching the ads, in which case YouTube counts the action as a legitimate view, it said. "This advertising system is the core of an entirely legal business conducted by leading online and social media platforms such as YouTube that enable brands, artists and in fact all verified users to purchase ads or sponsored posts in order to gain greater audience reach," it added. The company said its top officials shared the invoice and clarified the exact breakup of ad inventory purchased from YouTube, agency fees and GST. They also gave the campaign report generated by the Google Ads software dashboard, which had details of ad units purchased, rate of purchase and conversion metrics of ads into actual views of the content, as per the statement.

