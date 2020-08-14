Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:36 IST
Helo India head Rohan Mishra quits

Chinese social media platform Helo's India head Rohan Mishra has quit the company within five month of his joining. The development follows a government move to block Chinese apps, including Helo - Tiktok's sister concern, in India in June-end.

"It has been my shortest professional stint but it has also been one with the steepest learning curve. Thank you and gratitude, ByteDance for being such a tenacious teacher and for inspiring leadership and vision in response to the biggest tech policy conundrum - 'The Transparency Paradox'," Mishra said in a social media post. He joined the company in April.

Bytedance, the parent firm of Tiktok, started Helo in India to support content creation on its platform in regional languages. The company claimed to have 2.5 crore montly active users in 2018 and had a target to increase its user base to 10 crore by the end of 2019.

