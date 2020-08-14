Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Aayog partners Nasscom to launch AI-based module for school students

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with IT industry body Nasscom on Friday launched an artificial intelligence-based module for school students to empower youngest minds and drive innovations in the country to the next level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:54 IST
Niti Aayog partners Nasscom to launch AI-based module for school students
Representative image Image Credit: aimgov.in

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with IT industry body Nasscom on Friday launched an artificial intelligence-based module for school students to empower youngest minds and drive innovations in the country to the next level. The AIM is a flagship initiative set up by the Niti Aayog to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, based on a detailed study and deliberations on innovation and entrepreneurial needs of India in the years ahead.

This module is the next step in bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to Indian classrooms and is a successor to the AI base module launched in February this year, an official statement said. The 'AI Step-up Module' provides a comprehensive set of 'learn it yourself' advanced modules to those who wish to expand their knowledge base after becoming familiar with the basics of the AI discipline through the AI base module, it added.

According to the statement, the module is designed in an attractive graphical manner that is comprehensible for all students belonging to rural and urban areas. Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the AI Step-up Module' is the future of this country as it targets the youth which in itself is path breaking. Kant urged youth to take this opportunity positively and explore the module to create valuable solutions which would pave way for the country to truly become 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said that the rapid advancement of technology, such as AI and robotics, has penetrated all industries, including education. The module is a directed step by the government in building citizens and a workforce that is aware of AI and can work with AI, the statement said adding that it has been created keeping the age group of its intended audience in mind, so that they can be easily understood by any individual who has just been exposed to the idea of AI.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

Scotland: Investigators confirm derailed train hit landslide

A passenger train hit a landslide before derailing in Scotland earlier this week, killing three people, UK rail investigators confirmed Friday. A train track obstruction had been suspected of playing a role in Wednesdays derailment near the...

Manhattan DA says Trump not entitled to extra protection from grand-jury subpoena

U.S. President Donald Trump is not entitled to greater protection from a grand-jury subpoena for his tax returns just because he is president, the Manhattan district attorney said in a court filing on Friday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance w...

UAE foreign minister calls up Jaishankar; discusses historic peace deal with Israel

India on Friday welcomed the full normalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates UAE and Israel under a historic peace deal, and said it has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia. A day after his count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020